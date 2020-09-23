DDA Seals 14 Properties in South Patel Nagar

New Delhi: The DDA undertook a sealing operation in South Patel Nagar and removed encroachment from 14 residential-cum-commercial properties. Most of these 14 sealed properties were auto and auto accessory workshops. The DDA (Delhi Development Authority) has now taken possession of these properties.

On July 3, 2020, the West Delhi District and Session Court West had directed the unauthorised occupants at property no. 3400 Ranjeet Nagar, Site no. 1, South Patel Nagar, New Delhi to physically vacate the property within 15 days. Failing this, the DDA was given permission to get the property physically evicted by force. Since the occupants did not physically vacate the aforesaid property, the DDA organised a sealing cum eviction programme. The area vacated was around 845 sq yards.

The sealing drive was conducted by the Land Management Department of DDA in coordination with the engineering department, under Anurag Jain, Vice Chairman DDA.