DDA reports 2 deaths while sewer cleaning, forms panel

New Delhi: The Delhi Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reported that an incident on 9 September 2022 resulted in the deaths of two people, including a DDA security guard. The authority stated the deaths occurred as one of the deceased entered a manhole in Bakkarwala (Highway Apartment) without any instructions/intimation to DDA and the DDA security guard rushed to help him but during the attempt, fell into the sewer and sacrificed their life as well.



On the directions of L-G VK Saxena, the DDA has constituted a committee to investigate the two deaths. The committee constituted by DDA has been asked to submit its report on the cause of accident, lapses if any, on the part of officers/contraactors or any other person, and remedial measures to be undertaken for prevention of such incidents.

Meanwhile, an FIR has also been registered by Delhi Police for investigation in the

matter.

The DDA in a statement said that they do not practise any means of manual scavenging of sewer lines and manholes. In case, cleaning is needed it is conducted by mechanical means only.

The DDA added that they will be providing initial compensation to the dependent family members of the victims from the Ex- gratia relief fund of the district as per norms.