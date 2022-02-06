DDA plans to develop Sanjay Van

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority on Saturday invited applications for "Expression of Interest (EOI)" for design, development, operations and maintenance of "Nature based learning & adventure activities" at Sanjay Van. The last date for submission is March 23, 2022.

Sanjay Van, spread over an area of approx 783 acres is an integral part of South Central Ridge, and is notified as a "Reserved Forest". Located near Vasant Kunj, it attracts a number of visitors for daily leisure activities. It is one of the most thickly wooded areas of the city and has distinct landscape features.

In addition to natural heritage, it has a number of tails meandering through the dense forested area with variety of flora and fauna, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts amidst the Metropolis.

DDA's current proposal aims to establish activities based on learning with nature and facilitate provision of adventure activities which are conducive to be provided in the forest area.

A number of activities like nature walks, bird watching, flora and fauna observation walks, children educational activities, rock climbing, bouldering already being organised by individuals and groups, are proposed to be facilitated and brought together on a Common Digital Platform (CDP), and provide more activities of similar conducive nature.