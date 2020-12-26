DDA planning body okays road project

New Delhi: The planning body of the DDA on Thursday approved an infrastructure project related to a corridor between Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers, officials said.



The decision was approved during a meeting of the governing body of Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure Centre.

The corridor from Raja Garden flyover to Punjabi Bagh flyover is part of the Ring Road in north-west Delhi.

"The proposal includes provision of three lanes dual carriageway grade separator from Raja Garden crossing over the Club Road intersection along with doubling the existing flyover over the Punjabi Bagh crossing (Moti Nagar crossing)," the DDA said in a statement.

The PWD proposal will decongest the Ring Road and improve its capacity. It will help to provide signal-free movement from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur on Ring Road.

The governing body approved the proposal, with the condition to incorporate the provisions for adequate space for safe movement of pedestrian on this stretch, the DDA said.

A detailed feasibility study and geometric design for the construction of an ROB/RUB on Railway Crossing No. LC-12 (Delhi-Ambala line) on Khera Kalan to Khera Khurd Road, was also approved in the meeting.

The PWD has proposed the construction of a road over-bridge (ROB) and road under-bridge (RUB) on the railway crossing, the DDA said.

The ROB is proposed for efficient movement of through traffic whereas the RUB is proposed to segregate the through traffic from the local traffic of Khera Kalan and Khera Khurd.

"At present, vehicles create a long queue at the at-grade railway crossing, resulting in traffic congestion. The proposal will provide uninterrupted

movement across the Delhi-Ambala Railway line at Railway Crossing No. LC-12," the statement said.