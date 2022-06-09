DDA opens 90-day window for more applications for land pooling

New Delhi: A 90-day window has been opened by the DDA for people to apply under its land pooling policy, official said on Wednesday.



The portal for participating in the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) land pooling policy for 104 villages, was earlier open till December 24 last year, the government had informed the Lok Sabha earlier.

A new window of 90 days has been opened, starting late May, for people to apply under the land pooling policy. Also, this period is to also allow setting up of a consortium for three sectors under the policy," he said.

The DDA had issued a notice to set up a consortium for three sectors across two zones, under the land pooling policy, the urban body had said on May 18. The validity of the notice will be 90 days from the date of issue.

The land pooling policy was notified by the DDA in September 2018. The DDA has acquired 7,275 hectares of land under the land pooling policy, it had said on May 18.

The land pooling policy is based on public-private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner, and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.