DDA okays 21-acre land for Delhi govt's e-waste solution - EcoPark

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Friday approved the change of land use for a 21-acre plot in Narela's Holambi Kalan village — for the Delhi government's ambitious Ecopark project to manage the Capital's e-waste — a project that was only last month cleared by the CM Kejriwal's Cabinet.



"Now, Public Notice will be issued for inviting objections/suggestion from general public under section 11A of Delhi Development Act 1957 for this redevelopment," the DDA said in a statement.

A request from Special Secretary (Environment), GNCTD was received for identification and allotment of land for setting up of Ecopark in Delhi for management of E-waste by GNCTD, officials said.

While announcing the Ecopark project as a solution to e-waste management, Deputy CM Sisodia had last month said, "Currently Delhi releases about 2,00,000 tonnes of e-waste per year and it is mainly handled and recycled by informal recyclers. But at this eco-park recycling, refurbishing, and dismantling of waste will be done in a scientific and environmentally safe manner."

The EcoPark will accommodate e-waste refurbishers, dismantlers, recyclers, plastic waste processors and others in the same premises and will be equipped with all types of processing and recycling units of the materials recovered from e-waste sites so that materials could be extracted for future production.

The proposed facility will also include dismantling, segregation, refurbishing, material-wise storage, testing, plastic recycling and precious metal extraction facilities especially from Printed Circuit

Boards (PCBs) through

high-end technologies.

The Delhi government has said that it would also set up e-waste collection centres across 12 zones to bolster the EcoPark project. E-waste generated will collected through these centres and be dismantled, segregated, refurbished, recycled and tested at the EcoPark premises.

"Delhi's e-waste EcoPark will provide integrated and environmentally safe disposal of e-waste, through innovative technologies, which will help reduce the pollution and adverse impact on the environment and health of capital residents," the Delhi government had said.

"This proposal aims to create a win-win situation by integration of activities in the formal and informal sectors engaged in E-waste management in Delhi," the DDA noted, adding, "The activities in the park will target small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) clusters involved in e-waste recycling. This will be first of its kind in Delhi."