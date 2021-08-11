DDA nod to policy for e-auction of CNG stn sites

New Delhi: The DDA on Tuesday gave its approval to a policy for e-auction of CNG station sites, seeking to bring greater transparency and increase efficiency in the process of allotment, officials said. The decision was taken during a meeting of the highest decison-making body of the Delhi Development Authority, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.



"To bring in transparency and increase efficiency in the process of allotment of CNG station sites plots, the Authority has approved policy for e-auction of CNG station sites, under which the DDA will allot sites to individuals or gas distribution companies and/or its Letter of Intent (LoI) holders through the mode of auction on license basis," the DDA said in a statement.

Under the new policy, the tenure of the licence is 10 years, renewable up to 30 years and increase in the licence fee is fixed, a senior official said.

The development control norms of multi-level parking for "private modes" were approved by the Authority for consideration and final approval by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as part of amendment to MPD 2021, he said. The new norms will bring more clarity in terms of the FAR to be utilised for commercial use, which is a pre-requisite considering the viability of the projects, the statement said. Besides, annual accounts of the Authority for the year 2019-2020 were also approved, the statement said.