DDA launches special housing scheme with over 18K flats from old inventory

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday launched a new special housing scheme with over 18,000 flats on offer with all the units being drawn from its old inventory, officials said.



This is the second such scheme of the housing authority this year, the first one being offered in early 2021.

The DDA made the announcement via a newspaper advertisement which said the flats were being sold at "discounted prices", and as per the DDA brochure, the maximum price of a flat is about Rs 2.14 crore in HIG category in Jasola.

The 18,335 flats of different categories, located at Dwarka, Narela, Rohini and Jasola, among other places, being offered under this scheme are those which remained "unsold in previous housing schemes" of the urban planning authority, a DDA official said.

He said the scheme has been launched completely online, and no formal initiation will take place. The inventory consists of — 205 HIG flats, 976 MIG flats, 11,452 LIG flats and 5,702 flats under the EWS/Janata flats category.

The decision to launch a new housing scheme was taken during an online meeting of the authority of the DDA held on November 24, under the chairmanship of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDA.

While announcing the approval of the new scheme, the DDA in a statement had then said that the flats were being offered at the old rates or cost in relaxation of the costing policy of DDA, which is updated every financial year based on the appreciation or depreciation of land cost or building, as the case may be. The flats at Narela sub-city are being offered after taking several remedial measures in terms of improvement of infrastructure, security and connectivity on the basis of suggestions, feedback of the allottees, and residents of the area, the DDA said.

The allottees will be eligible for subsidy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana of the central government if they avail home loan from a bank or financial institution, the statement said. The entire process from application to allotment and possession is being done through online mode, officials said. The DDA on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under its housing scheme launched in January 2021, through a draw of lots, that was streamed online.

Out of these, 689 flats were surrendered by allottees, nearly 50 per cent of the total inventory under the scheme with COVID-19 and other factors being attributed by officials for such a large number of flats being given up.

Later in August, the DDA had held a draw for 689 flats under the 2021 housing scheme that were surrendered by allottees, with a meagre 79 waitlisted applicants being alloted units from this lot.