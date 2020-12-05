DDA issues warning regarding frauds related to its land pooling scheme

New Delhi: The DDA has issued a warning to the general public to beware of fraudulent schemes after a similar incident came to light related to its Land Pooling Scheme. The Economic Offence Wing has recently registered cases against some developers and promoters for luring and misleading people into fictitious housing schemes under the garb of Land Policy.



DDA said that it has time and again cautioned home buyers/ investors against fraudulent practices by some developers/ societies to lure people into buying houses under the false pretext of it's land pooling policy.

Presently, DDA is inviting online applications from landowners for expressing willingness to participate in the Land Pooling Scheme in K-I, L, N, P-II and J Zones falling in 95 urbanized villages having 109 Sectors. A Sector would qualify for the next step of implementation, if minimum 70% contiguous land is made available through pooling and all the landowners form a Consortium on issue of notice by DDA.

The consortium as a single entity shall then apply to DDA for further planning of the pooled land and earmarking the land retained by the consortium for its development. The implementation of land policy shall be done as per Land Policy, 2018 incorporated as Chapter 19 in the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 and its Regulations, notified in 2018.

Once the sector becomes eligible as per the notified Land Policy/ Regulations, Consortium shall apply for the Provisional Development License (PDL) indicating details of final developable plot retained by the Consortium/DE in the sector. Thereafter, the consortium/DE can take up development on the final identified land as per the Final Development License (FDL) issued by DDA.

Till date DDA has neither issued any license or approval to any housing project in any Zone/ Sector under its Land Policy nor authorized any developer/ builder / society/ company to offer any flat under the Land Policy. It is illegal to advertise/ market/ book/ sell/ invite persons to purchase any plot/ flat in any project without registration/ approval of the project under Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act (RERA)-2016.

Home buyers/ investors are advised to check for RERA registration of projects for NCT of Delhi and also to check if FDL is issued by DDA to the developer before investing in the name of DDA's Land Pooling Scheme. DDA has also been providing information from time to time to the ongoing investigation by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in response to various complaints made by the general public against builders/ housing societies/ developers in relation to housing schemes under the name of land policy.