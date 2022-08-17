DDA issues public notice to waitlisted applicants for spl housing scheme
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has issued public notice to the applicants of DDA's special housing scheme 2021 that it is planning to conduct a mini draw in September for those registrants who were kept in the waitlist until now.
The details of waitlisted candidates were uploaded in DDA's website earlier. The wait-listed applicants are requested to deposit the registration money prescribed for the brochure) as per their preferences in the application form of DDA special housing scheme 2021 from August 16 to September 15, 2022 through its website.
Applicants who fail to deposit the required registration money of Rs 2,00,000 for MIG and HIG category, Rs 1,00,00 for LIG category, Rs 25,000 for EW/Janta category as mentioned in DDA Special Housing scheme 2021 brochure will not be eligible for the draw of lots for allotment flats.
The flats will be allotted through draw of lots as per choice/preferences mentioned by the applicant in their application. The mode of payment of registration amount will be only through challan generated from DDA's website.
