DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling policy

New Delhi: With an aim to answer public queries and clear doubts pertaining to the land-pooling policy, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted public meetings in Tigipur and Mohammadpur-Ramzanpur villages here, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.



Issues pertaining to the land-pooling policy, the proposed amendments, the consortium formation modalities, the External Development Charge (EDC) issue, the 60:40 division of land and the ground-level implementation of the policy were discussed at the public meetings held on Saturday, the statement said. DDA Commissioner (Land Pooling) Tariq Thomas and Director (Land Pooling) Amrish Kumar were present at the public meetings, along with other officials and staff of the department and social organisations of Delhi Dehat.

Traders and builders also participated in the meetings and discussed key points regarding the implementation of the policy.

"The commissioner and the director of land pooling listened to the issues and problems of landowners, developers and stakeholders and clarified all the points, including the process for consortium formation and the expected timelines, the construction of UER-II section falling in the P-II zone connecting NH-1 to Bandh Road.

"Issues such as levy of stamp duty only on actual sale of land/built-up and not at the time of pooling/redistribution of plot, approval of additional development control norms for land pooling, formulation and notification of SOPs for resumption of mutation, EDC amount issues among others were also clarified," the statement said.

It further said the Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch and the other participating organisations, developers and stakeholders welcomed the public notice for consortium formation issued by the DDA in sectors 2 and 3 in Zone P-II and sector 10A in Zone-N.