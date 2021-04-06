DDA holds 3rd meeting of Advisory Council with L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority held the third meeting of its newly reconstituted Advisory Council with Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to further discuss volume two of the proposed draft of the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 that includes spatial development framework, action and monitoring framework and development code.



"Chaired the 3rd meeting of the newly reconstituted Advisory Council of DDA with VC... and other members to review the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041", Baijal tweeted after the presentation.

In the latest advisory council meeting, members deliberated the draft chapters related to the following areas in detail: development of new areas through land pooling, green development area, urban regeneration, transit oriented development, plan monitoring and evaluation, development code and development control norms.

The L-G also said that with the MPD-2041, the DDA's endeavour is to provide access to all 'Development Control Norms' at a single place 'for greater coherence and ready reference'.