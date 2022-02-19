DDA holding sand art workshop, nature walk for Yamuna awareness

New Delhi: As part of a series of events the Delhi Development Authority is holding to spread awareness about the efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains, the DDA is holding a sand art workshop today (Saturday) at Kalindi Aviral, one of the DDA's Yamuna projects near the DND Flyway.



Officials said that Manas Kumar Sahoo, who has taken India's sand art to the world, will be leading the workshop, which would engage school children.

The series of events based on the theme of rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplains will be held from today to March 6 and will engage residents of all ages to make them aware of the river and its significance to the city.

A Nature walk has also been planned on February 20 as part of these events, at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park (Phase-2), where expert birders from the city will guide residents to explore the flora and fauna in the area.