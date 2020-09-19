DDA gears up for 3rd session with residents; group of activists, RWAs raise concerns

new delhi: As the Delhi Development Authority gears up for continued sessions with stakeholders such as Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) over the modalities of designing the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 (MPD 2041), a group of activists and RWAs in Delhi, identifying themselves as part of the "Save our City" campaign has raised several concerns about whether residents' voices will be taken into



account.

In a pamphlet released on Friday, the 72 signatories of the campaign have asked why the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) had been roped in, what its expertise is, and will suggestions made by the body be binding on the DDA. They have also asked whether or not the DDA will continue to conduct public hearings and also sought an answer to if and how the MPD-2041 can undo the damage done by

MPD-2021.

Meanwhile, the DDA on Friday said that a third meeting will be held with residents and RWAs from group housing colonies (including DDA group housing colonies, cooperative group housing colonies and employer housing) in Delhi NCT on September 23 to discuss possible planning solutions.

RWAs part of the "Save our City" campaign have also raised concerns regarding infrastructure, specifically waste and sewage management, parking space, water and power supply. Complaints such as a short supply of proposed footpaths, parks, playgrounds, and schools, have also been voiced. They have also sought clarification on the "statutory role of RWAs on official accountability and gate

management".

Group housing colonies invited for the next session, which will also have the Vice-Chairman attending, include Mayur Vihar (all phases), Tara Apartments, Yamuna Apartments, Press Enclave, Alaknanda,Vasant Kunj, Sheikh Sarai, Dwarka, Rohini, VikasPuri, Sukhdev Vihar, Paschim Vihar and group housing colonies in IP extension such as Samachar Apartments, Ashirwad Apartments among others.

In previous sessions with the DDA, RWAs have also asked how the MPD-2041 will tackle crime, environment, transport, health and public safety.

Residents can register for the upcoming session by sending an email to mpd2041@gmail.com. In the subject of the email, use "Public Consultation Meeting_Name of RWA/colony".

Registrations for the meeting will be open till 11:59 pm one day before the session. Subsequently, a link to the meeting with the time slot of the meeting and reference material will be shared via email, the

DDA said.