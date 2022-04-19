DDA finds Spl Housing Scheme flats unpopular

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority has found that there are not many takers for its flats being offered in the Narela Sub-City area under the Special Housing Scheme.



In fact, response to flats in other areas was also lukewarm, with the agency's draw of lots held on Monday showing that of the 18,335 flats in 28 localities, only 12,387 have deposited registration fees. Out of the applicants that paid registration money, preference for certain localities like Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Dwarka were found to be either overwhelming or adequate but this was not the case in Narela sub-city.

Cumulative preferences of the applicants for LIG flats at Sector G7 and EWS flats at Sector A1 to A4, Narela have been 687 and 2,234 respectively against the offered flats of 6,546 and 5,033 in each of the above localities.

Hence, for now, the DDA has decided to put only 687 and 2346 flats of the above localities in the final draw to avoid scattered allotment.

Moreover, in totality, 9,790 flats have been put in the final draw and 5,227 flats have been allotted to successful applicants. A list of draw results is available on DDA website.

A total of 22,100 (approximately) got themselves registered for Monday's draw. The applicants were allowed to give a maximum of 7 preferences in terms of localities, but no preference in terms of block or floor was allowed.

The draw of allotment of flats was done based on 'Random Number Generation System' and held under the supervision of 3 independent observers headed by a Retired Judge of High Court and Senior Officers of DDA.