DDA draws lots for 679 new flats to relocate Bhumiheen Camp residents

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority in order to provide affordable housing to urban poor by the year 2022, in line with the Government of India has conducted draw of lots to allot 679 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in favour of eligible JJ Dwellers of Bhumiheen Camp.



Out of 2,700 households of Bhumiheen Camp, eligibility in respect of 679 households has been decided in respect of JJ Dwellers whose documents were found complete. Draw of lots was conducted on February 17 for allotment of flats. Allotment-cum-Demand letters to the eligible households of Bhumiheen Camp shall be issued shortly, the DDA said in a statement. The remaining households with the Bhumiheen Camp were issued deficiency letters, requesting them to submit all necessary documents. Once the documents are received, a draw in their favour will also be conducted, it added.

All eligible dwellers in the Bhumiheen Camp will be shifted to built-up EWS flats in Kalkaji Extension constructed by DDA on in-house design and build model on payment of Rs 1,42,000 (including Rs 30,000 as maintenance charges for 5 years).

Rehabilitation of JJ clusters, namely, Bhumiheen Camp, Navjeevan Camp and Jawaharlal Nehru Camp has been taken up by DDA. For the remaining two JJ clusters, namely, Navjeevan Camp and Jawaharlal Nehru Camp, a scheme under 'PPP' mode has been prepared and tenders will be floated shortly.