DDA cuts red-tape for O2 infra at city hospitals

new delhi: The Delhi Development Authority in a meeting of on Tuesday has approved an amendment to the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016 to ensure that medical oxygen infrastructure is facilitated in the hospitals in Delhi to deal with the pandemic. This amendment will allow oxygen related infrastructure such as PSA plants, liquid medical oxygen etc free from FAR and ground coverage in the setback/ open area of the existing hospital premises.



Further, no notice and building permit will be required from the sanctioning authority for erection or installation of PSA plant/liquid medical oxygen plant and similar related infrastructure in hospitals if it is on ground and in open/setback areas. However, fire safety clearance, PESO and other mandatory clearances, wherever applicable, will be required.

This step is aimed at improving the infrastructure related to oxygen in the GNCT of Delhi. It will reduce the reliance on outside states for oxygen.