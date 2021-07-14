DDA clears affordable renting scheme, dynamic parking norms

New Delhi: Delhi residents can hope for more affordable housing and easier access to public parking since the DDA, in a meeting on Tuesday in the presence of DDA chairman and Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain, passed two schemes for affordable rental housing and dynamic parking norms.

DDA gave its final approval for Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) to create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor. The proposal paves the way for ARHCs on privately owned land/ land owned by government agencies/ government Agencies/ DE appointed by government agency on priority basis. This will also include plots auctioned by DDA where developer wishes to utilize the purchased plot for ARHC, DDA said.

This will create vibrant, sustainable and inclusive affordable rental housing avenues for urban migrants and urban poor. The proposal had been taken up in line with the Operational Guidelines for ARHC Scheme, issued by the government, it said.

As per the approved norms, the housing complex will consist of a mix of dwelling units (Single bedroom/double bedroom) and dormitory of 4/6 beds including all common facilities. A maximum overall FAR of 50% over and above the permissible FAR is also being provisioned, free of charges, to incentivize the concept of ARHCs in Delhi.

The policy provides for a maximum 10% of permissible FAR to be utilised as a commercial component, which could be rented or sold by the developer entity.

DDA also approved the draft policy Dynamic Parking Norms in Delhi "considering the changed scenario of transportation". The new parking norms have been formulated based on the study conducted by DUAC and discussions with NIUA, MCDs and tractor transportation experts.

The policy has rationalized the parking norms of Delhi to cater to the current and future requirements of the city.