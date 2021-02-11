DDA approves slew of projects, including change of land use at DDU Marg for BJP state headquarters

New Delhi: In a slew of measures that were approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a meeting on Wednesday, chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, the authority also approved the change in land use for an 809-metre stretch on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to allow the construction of the state headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party, multiple sources confirmed.



DDA Member and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti told Millennium Post, "The land had been allotted by the Government of India earlier but it was meant to be used for a primary school, hence construction was not possible. In today's (Wednesday) meeting, the land usage was changed for which I registered my dissent because our focus should be on opening more and more schools, not to repurpose land meant for a primary school for other purposes, much less for the gain of any political party."

The authority also approved alternate utilisation of land earmarked for nursery schools. These vacant nursery school sites can now be earmarked for uses allowed as part of neighbourhood facilities. Residential use may also be allowed in case the site is sandwiched between residential plots by modifying the layout plans.

In addition to this, the DDA went on to approve the Budget estimates for the next fiscal year, as per which an annual outlay of Rs 6,738 crore has been set aside and receipts are projected at Rs 6,749 crore. Estimated expenditure for all development projects was also put out by the DDA.

Along with this, the DDA also approved the draft Green Development Area Policy (GDA) to provide an integrated framework for the development of lands falling in the designated green belt and Low Density Residential Area (LDRA) as per MPD-2021.

The proposal for change of land use from Recreational to Utility of 10.99 acres area was approved under Section 11A of DD Act for the establishment of Solid Waste Management Facilities (for processing of C&D Waste) at Tehkhand Zone F. If final approval is granted the said land shall be allotted to South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The L-G also Advised all officials to ensure close monitoring & timely completion of flagship projects of DDA including Bharat Vandana Park, TOD at Karkardooma, Delhi Cycle Walk Development of Yamuna River Front etc.

The DDA has also undertaken a project that involves integrated development based on Transit-Oriented Development norms with mixed land usage on 30 hectares of land at the Karkardooma East Delhi Hub project, being executed by NBCC (BE 2021-22 provision - Rs 500 crore) for which tenders have been floated.