DDA approves budget for FY 2022-2023

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday unveiled the Budget Estimates for the next fiscal (FY2022-23) with an annual outlay of Rs 7,933 crore and receipts have been projected at Rs 7,943 crore. The development works for which the DDA has provided for the estimate include several civic infrastructure projects (sewage, water supply, power lines) mainly in sub-cities of Dwarka, Narela and Rohini. For this, the DDA has set aside Rs 2,922 crore.

The works also include that to be undertaken with the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of the Urban Extension Road-II as a NH.

The road will connect Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and also reduce congestion. As the work on the project has gathered pace, Rs 900 crore has been released during 2021-22. An enhanced sum of Rs725 crore has been kept in BE 2022-23 for this project.

The DDA will also chip in Rs 1,000 crore to the DMRC for its Phase-IV project, for which in BE22-23, Rs 240 crore has been set aside.

Moreover, the DDA has allocated Rs 2,543 crore in BE2022-23 for the completion of the ongoing housing projects. In addition to the existing 18,000 flats in the works, a number of projects are also likely to be completed this year in Dwarka and Narela, from which the Authority expects to make Rs 2,761 crore in sales.

As for the in-situ rehabilitation programme of the DDA, Rs 30 crore has been set aside for 3,024 EWS units in Kalkaji Extension and Rs 168 crore allocated for the 1,675 units being built in Jailorwallah Bagh. In addition to this, DDA has floated RFPs of 6 projects comprising 10 JJ Clusters.

Moreover, the DDA has gone on to allocate Rs 280 crore for the Bharat Vandana Park and set aside monies for the rejuvenation of water bodies and Yamuna floodplains. It has also set aside Rs 77 crore for the upgradation and maintenance of all city parks under it, including for works related to installing STPs and recharging borewells.

The Authority has set aside Rs 546 crore for the construction of two new sports complexes in Dwarka and Rohini and a Golf Course in Dwarka in addition to the maintenance of existing sports infrastructure.

Apart from this, Rs 426 crore has been allocated for the East Delhi Transit Hub project in Karkardooma. The DDA has also planned to continue the work on creating the cycling and pedestrian corridors under the City Walk project.

It has also made provisions for the upgradation work at Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and the Basant Lok Community Centre. The MoHUA is yet to approve this.