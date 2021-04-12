DDA announces e-auction of 370 plots

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced an e-auction of more 370 plots and built-up units on Sunday, which will also include group housing plots for the first time. Following number of plots/built-up units will go up for e-auction as per the DDA: Seven group housing, 76 institutional, 27 industrial, 33 commercial, 36 residential, 125 built-up shops, 18 function sites, six restaurant units, 24 kiosk units and 25 expandable housing scheme plots. Registration will begin on the DDA portal from April 13 and continue till May 15. Bidding will take place on May 18, 19 and 20.

