DDA adds e-conversion & e-EOT to list of online services

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has now added two more of its services under the Land Disposal Department's online interface of conducting business, thereby stating that offline applications for these services will no longer be entertained.

The DDA in a statement said it had introduced e-Conversion (Online System for conversion from leasehold to freehold of plotted properties) and e-EOT (Online application for Extension of Time) under its computerisation project called "IDLI System" for plotted properties.

Earlier, the DDA had launched the online service of e-mutation of properties. "No offline application for conversion and EOT (extension of time) of plotted properties will be entertained after August 11," the DDA said.

"A registration ID of "e-Conversion" & "e-EOT" will be sent through an auto-generated email for future reference. Stage-wise alerts will also be sent to the applicant," the DDA added.

All these three services can be used through a single username and password. The DDA said it is also working to move restoration and appointment services online. Users must first register on the DDA public services portal to use these services.

Meanwhile, the DDA also clarified that it had received no complaint regarding the balcony of a Dwarka flat collapsing and that it had already issued strict instructions for examining structural stability of flats as old as the one cited in media reports.