DCW summons North MCD Commissioner over Bhalswa landfill fire

new delhi: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues summons to Commissioner, North MCD fixing accountability for the devastating fire at Bhalswa landfill.



North MCD has been issued a summon by DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Friday in relation to the fire at the Bhalswa landfill site. Several residents of the area near the landfill have reported facing health issues due to the disaster. Residents have complained of being engulfed in poisonous fumes generated due to the fire which entered homes and affected the health of the people living in them.

Additionally, the fire caused damage to houses in vicinity of the landfill and as per DCW, has rendered several women and children homeless making them vulnerable to crime.

The DCW issued summons to North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel, seeking detailed steps that North MCD has taken till date to clear the Bhalswa landfill along with the expenditure in the past 15 years with regard to this. DCW has also sought copies of all complaints filed by the local residents in past five years about landfill related issues along with detailed action taken reports.

The North MCD has been given four days to provide all the details. DCW has asked the civic body to produce complete details regarding the steps taken by MCD to study the social, health, economic and environmental impact of the landfill on the nearby residents and the action taken against the officers responsible for the current tragedy. A detailed report of the compensation disbursed by North MCD to people whose properties have been damaged in the fire has also been sought.

Maliwal remarked: "This is a man-made tragedy and it's extremely unfortunate. Stringent action must be taken against those responsible for the tragedy and people who have suffered must be compensated. I have issued summons to the Commissioner of North MCD. "