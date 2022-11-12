DCW sets up panel to enquire parole & remission policies

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has set up an enquiry into parole and remission policies in the country after the recent release of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang-rape case. Set up by DCW chief Swati Maliwal, the panel will study the relevant policies of different states under which remission and parole are granted to convicts.



It has issued notices to the Delhi government and Tihar jail seeking information regarding these policies for convicts of heinous crimes and

their implementation in the national Capital. The commission will also submit a report to the Delhi government as well as the Central government.

"The commission has set up this enquiry in light of recent cases," DCW said in a statement, adding, "For instance, Bilkis Bano was gang raped in 2002 and her three-year-old son and seven other family members were killed."

"Despite the court according the 11 convicts life imprisonment, they were let off on August 15 this year by the Gujarat government citing the 1992 remission policy that allowed prisoners to apply

for reduction of their sentence," it said. "Recently the government of Haryana released Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on parole who has been convicted of rapes and murders and is serving a life sentence in a jail in Rohtak," it said.