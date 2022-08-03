DCW sends notice to 3 matrimonial sites

New Delhi: After taking note of incidents of women being duped by persons posing as suitors on matrimonial websites, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to three such sites.



DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notices to matrimonial sites like Jeevansathi.com, Shaadi.com and Bharatmatrimony.com and sought information from them. The Commission has taken suo moto cognizance and issued notice to matrimonial sites over several incidents reported in media wherein women are being duped by people posing as suiters on matrimonial portals.

It said a case was reported from Delhi wherein a man was arrested for allegedly duping over 100 women across the country by creating fake profiles on matrimonial sites, proposing marriage and then extorting money from them.

Another case was reported earlier in Odisha wherein a man had married 27 different women over the past few years in a similar manner, it said.

"The Commission has sought to know whether aadhar card/any other photo identification document is required for creating profiles on these portals. Further, the Commission has sought details of complaints received by the portal regarding fake profiles, concealment of information, sexual harassment, blackmailing, extortion etc. along with the steps taken to deal with such complaints," it said.

DCW has also asked for the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for blacklisting profiles along with the number of profiles blacklisted by the sites since 2018.

"Further, the Commission has asked the portals to inform the steps taken to safeguard the identity of women from those with whom they do not want to share her details," it said.

The commission has also cited the example of certain dating sites where only the women have the authority to initiate a conversation and has asked the matrimonial portals if they follow similar mechanisms to protect female users from unsolicited attention.