DCW seeks urgent action over gangrape of 13-yr-old, writes to Yogi

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath seeking urgent action after UP Police failed to register FIR in the alleged gang rape case of 13 year old.



DCW chief Swati Maliwal has demanded immediate registration of FIR and arrest of accused and has also sought registration of FIR against the concerned police officers for allegedly refusing to act in the matter.

Besides, Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has recommended that the matter be handled by the Crime Branch for free and fair investigation.

Further, she has requested the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance to the family of the girl and reimburse the cost incurred on her treatment.

DCW Chairperson stated, "We received a case of gang rape and murder of a 13 year old minor girl in Bulandshahar. The parents of the deceased girl approached me and witnessing their distress, I decided to help them. I am shocked that UP Police has not registered an FIR in the matter despite passage of 24 days! I have read the postmortem report which reveals the horrific ordeal the girl had to go through! FIR and arrests are imperative in the case. Also, strict action should be taken against those officers who failed to act in the matter. I have written a letter to UP CM and I hope that the case is immediately marked to the crime branch and dealt with seriously."*