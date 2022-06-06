DCW seeks urgent action over gangrape of 13-yr-old, writes to Yogi
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath seeking urgent action after UP Police failed to register FIR in the alleged gang rape case of 13 year old.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal has demanded immediate registration of FIR and arrest of accused and has also sought registration of FIR against the concerned police officers for allegedly refusing to act in the matter.
Besides, Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and has recommended that the matter be handled by the Crime Branch for free and fair investigation.
Further, she has requested the Chief Minister to provide financial assistance to the family of the girl and reimburse the cost incurred on her treatment.
DCW Chairperson stated, "We received a case of gang rape and murder of a 13 year old minor girl in Bulandshahar. The parents of the deceased girl approached me and witnessing their distress, I decided to help them. I am shocked that UP Police has not registered an FIR in the matter despite passage of 24 days! I have read the postmortem report which reveals the horrific ordeal the girl had to go through! FIR and arrests are imperative in the case. Also, strict action should be taken against those officers who failed to act in the matter. I have written a letter to UP CM and I hope that the case is immediately marked to the crime branch and dealt with seriously."*
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT