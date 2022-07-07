DCW seeks data on HIV testing of rape survivors, accused from govt, police
New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued notices to the city government's health department and the police seeking data on HIV testing of rape survivors and accused.
It also sought to know the protocols being followed to prevent the spread of HIV among rape survivors. Observing that several cases of sexual assault are reported in Delhi, Maliwal said that apart from the extreme trauma and injuries sustained by the survivors, they are exposed to an increased risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. "If the rape accused is HIV positive, the chances of the survivor contracting the virus increases. The short and long-term effects of sexual violence and HIV can be both physically and psychologically debilitating for the survivors and steps should be taken by the government to mitigate the same," the DCW chief said.
