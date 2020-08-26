DCW rescues woman held captive by her husband

new delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 32-year-old woman from Delhi's Trilokpuri area. The woman was held captive and bound down by iron chains by her husband in her own house.

The rescue team found her lying on the floor with her feet bound by iron chains. The victim informed the Commission that she had been married for the last 11 years and had three children. "She informed that her husband used to beat her up brutally and had chained her since the last 6 months. The room in which she was kept had no fans and had a terrible smell as she was made to lie in her own excreta," the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.