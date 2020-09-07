DCW rescues Jharkhand girl trafficked 7 years ago

new delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 16-year-old girl from New Rajinder Nagar area of the Capital. The girl was trafficked from Jharkhand when she was 9-year-old and worked as a domestic help till she was found by the rescue team. The Commission learnt that she had been raped several times as well. The girl's father sought the Commission's help to rescue his daughter who was lured by a person from her village and brought to Delhi where she was sold off to a trafficker and was allegedly raped by several men. The girl was then sold off to a family in Punjabi Bagh, where she worked as a domestic help for several years and was raped by a man named Shubham there. After this, she was sent to a house in Rohini sector 11 where a placement agent named Joseph also allegedly attempted to rape her.