DCW rescues 12-year-old girl from Rohtak

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 12-year-old girl from Rohtak who was brought to Delhi by a placement agency from Jharkhand without her consent.



On receiving the complaint DCW member Firdaus Khan coordinated with the Maidangarhi SHO and Rohtak's SP to rescue the adolescent. A woman complained to the DCW that her daughter was brought to Delhi by a placement agency from Jharkhand three years ago without her consent on the pretext of giving her a job. When the mother denied the offer, she kidnapped the girl in the absence of her mother.

DCW called Rohtak's SP and informed him about the girl's location. Haryana police then went to the given address to rescue the girl. The owner of the placement agency was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

The statement revealed that she is 12-year-old and was forcibly brought to Delhi three years back from Jharkhand, from where she was sent to work in Haryana. The girl had been working in the house for the last 1.5 years where she was made to do all the chores of the house, but has not been paid for her work. The girl was not allowed to study and was kept in a miserable condition. Police recorded statements after interacting with the girl at the DCW office.

The Commission is working for the rehabilitation and schooling of the girl.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "I am very proud of my team, who works hard day and night for the welfare of women. In the last 4 years, we have rescued hundreds of girls from all corners of the country who were sold by these placement agencies at young ages. The government must take stern action against the placement agencies and should make stringent laws to prevent illegal activities being conducted by agencies so that no girl ever becomes a victim of this racket. Further police should arrest employer and placement agent in the matter and also trace other children sold by this racket."