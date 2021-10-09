DCW recommends FIR against private clinic conducting pre-natal sex determination tests

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has recommended the Delhi Police to file an FIR against a private clinic conducting pre-natal sex determination of pregnant women and using illegal portable ultrasound machines.



The Delhi government had constituted a State Inspection and Monitoring Committee (SIMC) for monitoring and effective implementation of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Pre-conception and Pre Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act in the city. A member of the SIMC is also an employee at the Commission who received the complaint against Asha Hans Charitable Hospital in Kingsway Camp area, for conducting sex determination tests and charging Rs 20,000 for it.

"A very serious and detailed complaint was received against the hospital. Upon inspection, many discrepancies were found and the owners tried their best to intimidate the team. I urge the Delhi Police to take the strongest action against the clinic," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

A surprise inspection was conducted in which the team found a portable ultrasound machine and several irregularities were also found like, Form F's were not filled properly, registers were not maintained and there were many other discrepancies in the records maintained by the clinic.

During the inspection process, the owner of the hospital and her husband snatched away many crucial documents from the inspection team and tore one of them and tried to lock up a DCW member and other members of the team in a room.

A complaint has been registered against the owners of the hospital at PS Mukherjee Nagar.

"The incident is very unfortunate. Many hospitals and ultrasound centre are allegedly involved in pre natal sex determination of foetus, which is a criminal offence. DCW, along with Delhi government, is trying to stop this illegal practice in the Capital," Maliwal

added.