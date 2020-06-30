DCW received over 6K domestic violence calls in last 3 months

New Delhi: According to the latest data released by the Delhi Commission for Women, the department had received 6,909 calls reporting incidents of domestic violence in Delhi between March and June this year, which forms over 20 per cent of all complaints received on its 181 helpline in the same three-month period.



The DCW, in a statement on Monday, said that their helpline had received a total of 34,454 complaints and that a large majority were about enquiries on how to procure food and rations and interstate movement, with more than 20,000 of the call being related to these queries.

As far as complaints of crimes against women are concerned, the DCW said, "There has been a decrease in the number of complaints regarding crimes and discrimination against women reported to the Commission during the period of Corona pandemic when compared to a similar period during the year 2019," according to an official statement by the Commission, which added that in the same period last year, they had received 8,188 domestic violence calls.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "It was seen that the reporting of cases had decreased manifold in the initial days of the lockdown. It has also been observed that the reporting of crimes also decreased during the lockdown when compared to the similar period last year. The Commission and the Delhi Govt have taken several steps to create awareness and has encouraged women and girls to freely report their issues. I am proud of the Commission's staff who have worked as corona warriors 24*7 during the lockdown."