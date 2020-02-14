DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman passenger
New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DMRC after a woman alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a metro train.
In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on Wednesday night when she was returning to Gurgaon on a metro train, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging site.
The DCW also sought details of the FIR registered in the matter and whether the accused has been arrested.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three students held with grenade in J-K14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman...14 Feb 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial...14 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area14 Feb 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon14 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT