DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman passenger

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission For Women on Friday issued notices to the Delhi Police and the DMRC after a woman alleged that she was harassed by a man inside a metro train.

In a series of tweets, the woman claimed that on Wednesday night when she was returning to Gurgaon on a metro train, a man facing her flashed his genitals. She also posted a picture of the man on the microblogging site.

The DCW also sought details of the FIR registered in the matter and whether the accused has been arrested.

PTI

