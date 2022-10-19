DCW notice to transport dept over refusal to sell vehicle to disabled girl

New Delhi: The DCW has issued a notice to the city government's Transport Department over alleged refusal by a car dealer to sell a large commercial vehicle which can be modified to fit in a wheelchair to a specially abled girl for personal use. The panel said it has received a representation from the differently abled girl regarding purchasing a modified vehicle for persons with disability.

She has submitted that she is suffering from intellectual disability, cerebral palsy and has restricted mobility. She has stated that she wants to purchase a wheelchair accessible vehicle in which she will install a manual/hydraulic ramp to improve its accessibility. However, the car dealer is refusing to sell her the vehicle for private use stating that it is of a large size and the government allows its sale only for commercial purpose, the panel said.

She has informed that the vehicle is spacious enough to accommodate her motorised wheelchair and there is no other option available in the market for her specific usage. She has requested that approval be given to her to purchase the vehicle for her personal use. Also, she has sought approval for modifying the vehicle into a disabled friendly vehicle by installing a hydraulic lift and

other features.