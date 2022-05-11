DCW notice to civic bodies seeking info about safety measures taken in schools

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notices to the three municipal corporations here seeking information about safety and security measures taken inside schools run by them.



The move comes days after two girls were sexually assaulted by a man at a school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). The accused was subsequently arrested.

Students were waiting for their teacher inside the class after the school assembly when an unknown person entered the class and sexually assaulted some girl students. The Commission had summoned to East MCD commissioner in this regard.

Officials from East MCD appeared before the Commission and informed that none of its schools have a security guard during the day shift, the DCW said. They also informed the Commission that of the 232 schools, only 15 schools have CCTV cameras, that too on the boundary and outside the classes. They informed that the proposal for installation of CCTV cameras at the boundary at all EDMC Schools is in advanced stage of finalisation, the DCW said.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said lack of security guards and CCTV in schools, including the classes, is unacceptable as it has a direct bearing on the safety and security of children and teachers. The DCW had also issued a notice to Delhi Police after the two girls were sexually assaulted and had sought action against school authorities.

In a reply submitted by the Delhi Police, the Commission has been informed that action has been initiated against the school authorities for not reporting the case. The Commission has been informed that relevant sections have been added in the FIR under POCSO Act for the same. In view of the information submitted by the East MCD, the DCW has issued summons to the Commissioners of three MCDs seeking status of safety and security of students, the Commission said.