DCW notice to CBSE on gender stereotyping views in examination passage

New Delhi: The CBSE on Monday decided to set up a committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process after outrage over a comprehension passage in class 10 English exam that allegedly promoted "gender stereotyping'' and supported "regressive notions''. The Board said the passage was not in adherence with the guidelines issued by the Board and expressed regret over the incident. Earlier, in the day the board said it had dropped the particular passage and accompanying questions from the exam paper and announced that it will award full marks to students for the said questions.

"CBSE is committed to equity and excellence in education and promotes inclusiveness and gender sensitivity. CBSE has dropped a passage and accompanying questions which were asked in English term 1 paper for class 10 as it was not in adherence with guidelines issued by the board for external paper setters.

"CBSE regrets the unfortunate incident and is setting up an expert committee to thoroughly review the question paper setting processes,'' the board said in an official statement.