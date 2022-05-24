DCW finds syringes and drugs in MCD-run schools

New Delhi: Some of the MCD-run schools are "horror houses", the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) remarked after it conducted surprise inspection and found them without adequate security and sanitation facilities.



In one of the school premises the DCW inspected on May 20 and 21, the panel claimed it found syringes, drugs, cigarette cases, gutka wrappers and even broken liquor bottles.

The inspection came days after the panel initiated an inquiry into the condition of safety and security of students in schools after two girls allegedly faced sexual assault in an Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run school in Bhajanpura earlier this month.

Bhai Mandeep Nagpal Nigam Vidhyalaya, Aruna Nagar (North), Nigam Pratibha Sah Shiksha Vidhyalaya, Kewal Park (North), Purvi Dilli Nagar Nigam Pratibha Vidhyalaya, Mustafabad (East) and Dakshini Dilli Nagar Nigam Prathmik Sah Bal Balika Vidhyalaya, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines (South) are the schools that were inspected. The DCW said its teams found the gates of all these four schools open and there were no security guards.