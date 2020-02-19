DCW chief Swati Maliwal divorces husband Navin Jaihind
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said she had divorced her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Navin Jaihind.
Calling it the "most painful moment" she wrote on Twitter: "Most painful moment is when your fairytale ends. Mine ended. Me & Navin have got divorced. Sometimes best of people can't stay together. Will always miss him & our life that could have been. Everyday I pray to God to give us & others like us strength to deal with this pain."
Maliwal has been chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women since July 2015. At the time, she was an Aam Aadmi Party leader. Her tenure in the position was extended by another three years in July 2018. She is the youngest person to hold the post.
Both Maliwal and Jaihind were associated with 'India Against Corruption' movement led by Anna Hazare. They started their political careers with Aam Aadmi Party.
Naveen Jaihind was AAP's Haryana unit president. He contested Haryana Assembly election in 2019. He made headlines when he gave a statement in media during 'Me Too' movement in India, saying that he would give Rs 20 lakh to any BJP leader who was sexually assaulted responding to a BJP leader who had said that women levelling such charges because they wanted to extort money from famous personalities in the context of sexual assault allegations against BJP leader and then minister M.J. Akbar.
Maliwal had criticised her husband's statement. She recently sat on hunger strike demanding amendment in the POCSO Act.
