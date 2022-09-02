Millennium Post
Delhi

BY PTI2 Sep 2022 7:15 AM GMT
DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses tuition teacher of beating girls, writes to police
New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday accused a female teacher of physically assaulting a six and an eight-year-old girl for not completing their homework in northeast Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area.

She said she has issued a notice to Delhi Police asking them to arrest the teacher.

"Little girls aged six and eight were locked in a room and brutally beaten up by their tuition teacher for not doing their homework. The scars on the girls' bodies are heart rending.

I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The teacher should be arrested," Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.


