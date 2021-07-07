DCW chief gets another 3-year term

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the tenure of the Delhi Commission for Women's (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal and her team for the third term. While making the announcement, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that she and her team should continue to do the excellent work.



The CM took to twitter and wrote, "Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work."

The first term of the newly constituted DCW started from 2015 to 2018, followed by 2018-2021. Meanwhile, DCW Chairperson thanked the CM for his support and continuing to extend her term. She took to social media platforms and wrote, "We thank Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji for giving us this opportunity. It is because of his constant support that DCW has successfully managed to transform the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi. DCW team will continue serving the people of Delhi with utmost honesty."

She said, "We have successfully rescued thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution rackets. Our intervention has helped rehabilitate hundreds of rape survivors." The Commission with Maliwal as its Chairperson has PP Dhal as Member Secretary and the remaining members are Promila Gupta, Kiran Negi, Sarika Chaudhary, Firdos Khan, and Vandana Singh.