DCW chief discharged from LNJP hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal was discharged from LNJP hospital on Tuesday where she was admitted after her condition deteriorated following a 13-day hunger strike.

Maliwal was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment against rapists within six months of their conviction.

"There is still a lot of weakness in the body, but today I am feeling better...The 13-day fast is over, but I am in high spirits. We will agree to build a strict system against rape in the country! Jai Hind!" she posted on Twitter.