DCW busts prostitution racket, rescues 3 minors

New Delhi: Three minor girls were pushed into prostitution by a woman on the pretext of getting them jobs in the National Capital, officials here said, adding that they had rescued the girls on Monday from the Narela area led by a team of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

As per the DCW, one of the three girls made a phone call to their helpline number 181 and informed that one woman identified as Halima, who is involved in the business of drugs, forced her into flash trade on the pretext of providing her a job.

The girl further informed that one day Halima took her to the forest area and forced her to make relations with some boys, and when she refused, she threatened to kill her.

"Halima took advantage of their poor economic background and lure them on the pretext of the job but they were forced into flesh trade," one official said.

Upon receiving the call, the DCW team immediately reached the spot in Narela and found three minor girls. DCW immediately took action and started its proceedings with the help of the concerned ACP of Delhi

Police.

One of the girls informed that she was 15 years old while the other two were 14. The DCW team along with the ACP conducted a raid at the address provided by the three girls, but the accused lady had escaped before the team reached there," the official added.