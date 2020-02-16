DCPCR writes to Divisional Commissioner over children's role in recently concluded election

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has written to Divisional Commissioner regarding the use of children by political parties in their election campaigns.



According to the child rights body, they have received a complaint related to the engagement of child labour in the recently concluded polls.

The DCPCR letter accessed by Millennium Post reads, "It has been observed that in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, children were being made part of the election campaigns. The veracity of the same can be confirmed from photos enclosed with the letter. The commission considers this as a grave violation of child rights and requests for taking action as appropriate against the defaulting parties," reads the letter sent to Divisional Commissioner of Delhi government.

Roop Sudesh Vimal, member DCPCR said they have received a complaint that political parties have used children in election campaigns.

"The complainant had sent us photographs of roadshows, meetings held in nine Assembly constituencies where kids were involved in campaigning," Vimal said, adding that they have sent the letter copy to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer for further action.

The letter further reads, "On several occasions, the Election Commission has issued circulars regarding engagement of child labour in the election-related activities. Therefore, the commission requests you to ensure that all officials deputed by the Election Commission of India, State Election Commission in the election process that children are not involved in any form for carrying EVMs or other equipment, materials to the election booths, strong rooms, godowns."

According to the letter, all political parties-central as well as state-level- should be directed not to use children in the election campaigns in any form whatsoever, for distribution of posters, pamphlets or to participate in slogan shouting, campaign rallies, election meetings.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police data revealed that in the year 2018 as many as 118 cases were registered in Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

In 2019, till October, as many as 109 cases under the JJ Act were registered. Police have solved 51 of these cases and arrested 56 people.