DCPCR writes to CBSE regarding waiving off board exam fees

new delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights has written to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to waive off the registration fee for the children studying in government schools or at least reduce it by 75 percent for all. "The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 grew by 3.1 per cent and unemployment was being recorded at one of the highest levels in the past decades. The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation beyond anyone's anticipation," said DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu.