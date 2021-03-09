DCPCR, WCD dept organise 3-day training programme for CWC, JJB & DCPO members

new delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi Government jointly organised a two-day refresher course and training programme for the newly-appointed members of Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) and District Child Protection Officers (DCPO).



The Selection Committee, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice RK Guaba, has made several new appointments to the CWCs and JJBs, ensuring a diverse panel with adequate representation.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR, articulated the need, design and background of the training programme. He also shared the learning from the first round wherein the Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam and Justice Madan Lokur (Retired Judge, Supreme Court of India) were the Chief Guests.

Dr Rashmi Singh, Director, DWCD, emphasised the role of the CWCs, JJBs, DCPOs and assured unconditional support of the Department of Women & Child Development and committed to prioritising the issue of substance abuse through joint partnerships with NGOs, DCPCR and other bodies. The current round of training has been organised in partnership with civil society organisations.