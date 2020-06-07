DCPCR to keep an eye on placement agencies for signs of child labour, trafficking and prostitution

New Delhi: As the COVID-19 epidemic rages on in Delhi, placement agencies operating in the Capital will be under the radar of the child rights body.



The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has now written to the Labour Department of Delhi government to provide them with a fresh list of placement agencies registered in the city so that they can keep an eye on illegal employment of children and trafficked persons with the city already reeling under the pressure of a labour shortage caused by the exodus of migrant workers in light of the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to the letter, there are numerous instances wherein children get trafficked from other states and brought in Delhi for the purpose of domestic servitude, child labour or prostitution. Placement agencies play a key role when it comes to domestic labour and such agencies often end up placing children and trafficked persons in different sectors either with or without the full knowledge of the person's age or history.

"Such agencies are not aware of the laws pertaining to child labour. There is a likelihood that child trafficking would increase owing to COVID-19. Children are at an increased risk of falling prey to crimes like trafficking, labour and begging," the letter read. The child rights body has asked the Labour Commissioner in Delhi to provide them with a list of all placement agencies registered in Delhi and details of any placement agency if unregistered.

Roop Sudesh Vimal, member, DCPCR said that they want to make registered placement agencies aware of the laws related to human trafficking and child labour and that they will be asked to ensure that no person placed by the agency slips through the cracks. "They will be asked to keep all the details of the people whom they have placed in Delhi," he said.

On Saturday, the DCPCR claimed to have rescued a 10-year-old girl from South-East Delhi, where she was found working as a house-maid.