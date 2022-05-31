DCPCR starts 'Reading Campaign' in 62 CCIs
New delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child Development and the Directorate of Education, GNCTD of Delhi, has begun a reading campaign. Their aim is to ensure that 100 per cent of the children are able to read Hindi fluently with comprehension and perform arithmetic operations by August. They have initiated a "Reading Campaign" in 62 Child Care Institutes (CCIs) across the state. According to the statistics, 70 per cent of children in Class 3 did not have basic reading and arithmetic skills (ASER 2018).
The project is based on the Delhi government's successful flagship project 'Mission Buniyaad', which has proven to significantly improve the foundational literacy and numeracy of school children. The Commission is regularly training the teachers with the support of the Directorate of Education (Govt of Delhi), Pratham Education Foundation and Ashoka University.
