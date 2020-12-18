DCPCR shoots letter to Delhi govt, says it will conduct inspection to check implementation of SC order on education kids at childcare institutions

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has written to Department of Women and Child Development, Delhi Government,seeking an action plan for the implementation of a Supreme Court order regarding the education of children in children's homes. The child rights body will also conduct inspections to check whether the Court's directions are properly being implemented or not.

"There are two parts to the judgment of the Court, one that relates to children residing within the child care institutions (CCIs) and the other that relates to children who were earlier in the CCIs but restored to families since the pandemic struck," DCPCR letter read.

According to child rights body, the top court directed that the State Government is required to assess the online education infrastructure in the child care institutions (CCIs) which includes but is not limited to stationery, books, printers, laptops,computers, Wi-Fi, internet facility or any other infrastructure in this regard. Further, the court has directed that remedial classes be conducted for the children to enable them to be fully prepared for their March 2021 examinations.

Anurag Kundu, Chairperson (DCPCR), said the commission recommends that the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs) along with District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) should conduct rapid assessment of CCls needs and file reports based on which the State Government must do the needful to ensure compliance with the court's judgment.

The second part of the judgment relates to the children who were earlier in the CCIs but were restored to families since the pandemic struck. "In this context, the Court has directed that the District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) to inquire into the financial position of the parents, guardians of the children with respect to their ability to educate their children," the letter read. If parents or guardians are struggling, the State Government has been directed to release Rs 2,000 per month to these children for the said purpose.

As per letter, the child rights body shall begin inspections of the CCls to assess the status of compliance of Court order after 15 days. Similarly, the commission shall also assess the status of implementation of Court's direction with respect to children restored to their families. Accordingly, the commission shall file a status report to the Court based on its observations .