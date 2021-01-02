DCPCR seeks support from DDCs and MLAs to make city 'Child Labour-Free'

New delhi: Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has reached out to District Development Committees, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) seeking support and cooperation in boosting the efforts being made by the child rights body to make Delhi 'Child Labour-Free' by 2023.



According to child rights body, they have sought intervention in three areas primarily-ensuring monthly meetings of the district task force for rescue and rehabilitation of child labourers, ensuring efficient utilization of child labour fund for rehabilitation of the rescued children and helping in awareness generation on the menace of child labour. The MLAs have been requested to popularize Child Helpline Number and DCPCR's Whatsapp Number for reporting child

labour.

"Being the Chairperson of respective District Development Committees, the MLAs shall be frequently interacting with the District Magistrate, other departmental officers, representatives of RWAs, market, and, industrial associations besides the public at large," DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said.

He further said," The MLAs can raise the issue of child labour with all the stakeholders as well as the public and thereby, help the commission in eradicating child labour from Delhi."

Keeping in view the snowballing menace of child labour during the pandemic, DCPCR has remained engaged in evolving a long-term strategy to make Delhi 'Child Labor-Free' by 2023.

"Besides coordinating regular rescue operations, several measures have already been initiated by DCPCR such as tracking of rescued children, monitoring meetings of the District Task Force meetings, reaching out to civil society partners for information of instances of child labour and monitoring transfer of compensation, backwages and restoring," Kundu

said.