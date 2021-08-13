DCPCR rescues four kids found begging, on streets

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Thursday rescued four children from begging and street situations in South Delhi, officials said.

The child rights body said they conducted a rescue operation on August 3 at the Chirag Delhi flyover near the Saket metro station. Four kids including two girls were rescued. "These children were found begging with no masks while being exposed to potentially threatening situations including physical violence, sexual exploitation and emotional abuse," said Anurag Kundu, Chairperson, DCPCR.

He added the circumstances in which they were found begging was posing a serious threat to their lives, especially during these times of pandemic. The children were aged between 8 and 16 years. Post rescue, they were provided with medical care and COVID testing under the supervision of the respective CDMO.

Kundu further highlighted, "Such rescue and rehabilitation interventions have become the need of the hour given that children are at a higher risk of being among the pandemic's biggest victims, and the crisis magnifies further for marginalised children."

Children forced into begging or onto the streets have either faced or are at a much greater risk of facing traumatic situations including physical violence, emotional and sexual exploitation, substance abuse, among others.

Currently, all the children have been sent to Child Care Institutions and will be restored to their communities after following due process. It has come to light that all children are from Rajasthan, Sawai Madhopur.